Voss Capital LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group makes up 3.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 24,642 shares of company stock worth $315,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

