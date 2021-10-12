Voss Capital LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial comprises about 1.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,005 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $516,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,803 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.