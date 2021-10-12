VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VZIO. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.56.

VZIO opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. VIZIO’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $177,036.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,039 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,989,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

