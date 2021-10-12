Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $224.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day moving average is $230.72. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $437.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

