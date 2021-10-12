Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

