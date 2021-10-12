Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.50 Million in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 106.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $149,786.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,030.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.