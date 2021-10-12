Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

