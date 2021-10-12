Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 85,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $855.52 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $278,813.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

