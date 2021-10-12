Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 18,785 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,902,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,676,000 after buying an additional 597,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 733.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after buying an additional 565,880 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

