Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 732 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 442,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 22.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 269.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 212,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 155,174 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

