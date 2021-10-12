Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,685 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

