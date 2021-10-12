Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $33.60 Average PT from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSP. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,099. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $753.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.