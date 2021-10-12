Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $100.46 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $254.27 million and $100.46 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00122883 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

