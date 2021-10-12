Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Danske cut Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

VNE stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veoneer by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

