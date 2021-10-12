Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0177

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $4,794.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,179.96 or 0.99865192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00060026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.34 or 0.00320576 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00223385 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.73 or 0.00543460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

