Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post $220,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $1.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VXRT. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VXRT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 136,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106,796. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $846.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.