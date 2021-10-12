Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vaso stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,858. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

