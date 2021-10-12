Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 241,232 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,947,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 241,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Hologic worth $1,864,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hologic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hologic by 28.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after acquiring an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

