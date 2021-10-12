Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.34% of IDEX worth $1,896,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IEX stock opened at $207.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

