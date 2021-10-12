Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,814,942 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,721,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

