Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of WestRock worth $1,595,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 885,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,100,000 after buying an additional 188,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

