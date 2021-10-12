Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.95 Billion Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $1,952,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.94 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.18.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

