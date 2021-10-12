Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 907,064 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.36% of Teledyne Technologies worth $2,021,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $422.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.76 and its 200-day moving average is $431.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

