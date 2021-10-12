Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

