Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report $34.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.26 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of UBA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $784.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

