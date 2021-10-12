Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading Up 0.6%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26). Approximately 977,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 602,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of £562.11 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.04.

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Richard Moffitt purchased 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999.80 ($130,650.38).

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

