Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 5.5%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $328.65 and last traded at $328.01. Approximately 56,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,861,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.87.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock valued at $449,147,257. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

