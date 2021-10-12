UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,094,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

