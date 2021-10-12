UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.76 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.