Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,506,258 shares.The stock last traded at $20.60 and had previously closed at $20.91.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after acquiring an additional 753,071 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,274,000 after acquiring an additional 669,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,872,000 after acquiring an additional 192,321 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

