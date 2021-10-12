Ultragate (ULG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $34,976.48 and $4.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00026851 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001164 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,303,335 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

