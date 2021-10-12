Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $380.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

