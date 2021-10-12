UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of UFP Industries worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.