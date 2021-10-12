UBS Group Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $244.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $285.00 to $244.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.19.

NYSE:CI opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

