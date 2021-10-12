U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

USX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 187,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,314. The firm has a market cap of $426.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $475.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

