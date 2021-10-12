U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of USWS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.64. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 92,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 144,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.