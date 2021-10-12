U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Raised by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,898,000 after buying an additional 1,506,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,205,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after buying an additional 1,472,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

