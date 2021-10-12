Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.