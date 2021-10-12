Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE TRQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 12,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,026. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

