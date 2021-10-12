Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $166.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.70.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after buying an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

