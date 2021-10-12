Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.