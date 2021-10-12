Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $857.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

