TrueFi Achieves Market Cap of $58.37 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $58.37 million and $15.04 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00217741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00093919 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.