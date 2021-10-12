TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amyris by 46.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Amyris by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amyris by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 94,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,574. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

