TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 2,666 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 266,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,010,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,540,000 after buying an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,545. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

