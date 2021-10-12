Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,650 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

RVMD opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

