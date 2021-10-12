Trexquant Investment LP Invests $339,000 in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVMI. Bank of America raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NVMI opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $110.29. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

