Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALE opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

