Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 3,225 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 142.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 82,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 381,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

