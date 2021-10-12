Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Dover by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

